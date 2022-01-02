Funding Committed For Manus Projects

PM Marape presented a K10 million cheque to the Governor of Manus, Charlie Benjamin, witnessed by the Member for Manus, Job Pomat.

This funding will go towards starting work on the East West National Highway area that is in the jurisdiction of the provincial government, while waiting for a contract to be issued to a contractor who will work on the roads.

“I chose Manus to spend the last day of 2021. Our government is a rural based government. We focus on getting the rural parts of our country connected. Connected in infrastructure. Connected in government services. Connected in economic empowerment. Harnessing the potentials and resources that God has blessed us with in all parts of our country,” said PM Marape.

The Prime Minister also presented a cheque of K10 million to the Manus Provincial Health Authority to start work on a brand new provincial hospital.

He further committed K30 million for the start of construction of the N'Drauke Industrial Port in West Coast of Manus. The Connect PNG Road network (East West National Highway) and the N'Drauke Port will open up market access for a marine industrial park in N'Drauke and the soon to be established Manus Tax-Free Zone.