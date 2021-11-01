Fund National GBV Strategy: Leaders

In a strong message to the Government, the Committee said that proper funding be allocated during its budget session on 16th of November 2021, for the National GBV Strategy in resourcing its activities across the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Charles Abel with fellow committee member Governor, Powes Parkop represented the committee and raised concerns relating to the rise in GBV cases and how the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the country has contributed to the increase of violence.

A public investment program submission for K37 million over five years was made by the Department of Community Development and Religion to be used to set up the National GBV Secretariat to ensure that GBV crisis response and prevention activities are implemented throughout PNG.

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) also made a substantial budget bid to support their Family Sexual Units, and it is evident from the public hearing in May that the prosecution service and courts required better resourcing in addressing GBV cases.

Minister Abel said the committee continues to remind the Government that it is very important as part of this process to activate the GBV Secretariat in the Department of Community Affairs.

He said: “To continue to support the prosecution process with the police department and the office of the prosecutor and other elements of the process like counselling or safe houses or supporting the provincial based initiatives, funding is always a critical element.”

Minister Abel added, “It is very hard to get these things moving if the necessary financial resources are not allocated.”

Governor Parkop mentioned that of the committees priority list of recommendations they hope the Government will action and this also includes where the legislation for reserved seats for women, which has been heard and talked about all year.

With the elections forthcoming in less than a year, he stressed that there was still nothing concrete shown to reserve a minimum number of seats for women in the National Parliament.

“We still have time. The Boundaries Commission should take action – rather than recommending 22 new open seats, they should use their powers to promote reserved seats for women,” said Governor Powes.

Meantime, the Special Parliamentary committee members also announced the second Public hearing that will be held from 29th of November to 1st December. This would allow the committee to speak with Government and relevant agencies on what they have done since the first hearing, and to understand the progress made to implement the 71 recommendations tabled in Parliament.