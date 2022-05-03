Fully Sealed Eriku Roads

The Lae City Authority reported that after more than 20 years, the roads are now fully sealed.

“Work is also in progress on drainage, upgrading and resealing of other deteriorated street roads at Eriku, namely Doyle, Trist Avenue, Drayton and Cross,” said LCA.

“From there, we will expand to other parts of the city.

“For Tent City, contract has been awarded to R & Son Construction Limited. They will start mobilising soon for roadworks to commence.

“All roadworks in the city are fully funded by taxpayers.”