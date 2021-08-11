Fulfilling the dream of late Kela Smith

This event was fulfilling the dream if the former chairman of EHPHA, late Malcohm Kela Smith.

The EHPHA raised K200,000 towards the purchase of this ambulance. Although Kainantu hospital had ambulances, it was not properly equipped to deliver the health services.

At the presentation in Kainantu, EHPHA Director for Corporate Services, Michael Singip said that the vehicle will be used as the state-of the art ambulance.

“Late Kela Smith wanted to find an ambulance to donate to the Kainantu Rural Hospital and not any other vehicle but a Nissan Patrol which he managed to obtain through his contacts in Australia. Unfortunately, he did not witness the handover of the ambulance,” he said.

Late Kela Smith witnessed the difficulties faced by the Kainantu hospital in transporting sick patients to Goroka for specialists’ consultation, and that prompted him to arrange for an ambulance.

Mr Singip said the Land cruiser was sent to Malaysia, where it was remodified and fitted with the state-of-art equipment.

In honour of the late Chairman the PHA added an inscription on the back of the ambulance, “In Memory Of The Late Malcohm Kela Smith”.

This is the first time for the Kainantu Rural hospital to receive a land cruiser as an ambulance.