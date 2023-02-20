Fuel supply restored

In a press conference held this afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, said there will no longer be any fuel issues experienced over the next few weeks and months.

This morning major centres across the country were hit hard with fuel shortage with a few fuel stations temporarily closing just after midday.

This prompted for an immediate intervention; the DPM met with Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG) and representatives including Puma chief executive officer today to find solutions to the ongoing fuel crisis.

“The shortage have come about due to regulatory demands at the Bank of PNG as asked of Puma…Puma has agreed to meet those demands and they are working closely with each other and myself as Acting Prime Minister to help resolve the issues.

“I’d like to assure everyone in PNG that the fuel situation goes back to normal as of tonight,” stated Mr Rosso.