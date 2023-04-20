Fuel rationing for POM only: Puma Energy

Puma stated that due to the recent severe cyclonic weather in North West Australia, Puma Energy’s re-supply ship has been delayed by several days and is now planned for arrival on Saturday 22nd April to correct the ULP shortage being experienced.

It said only Port Moresby is impacted by the rationing.

“Puma Energy is constantly monitoring our fuel supplies across PNG,” said Puma Energy Country Manager Hulala Tokome. “We know exactly the volumes of ULP, Diesel and other oil products needed for the country. We hold large volumes of backup supplies that are sometimes called upon, or we may experience some rationing in severe and unexpected circumstances. This is one of those occasions, and we have implemented the appropriate steps to ensure minimal impact occurs to our customers in Port Moresby.”

PUMA Energy has implemented ULP rationing program for Port Moresby only. No other parts of the country are affected.

Mr. Tokome said, “I must stress that this is only Port Moresby and only Unleaded Petrol. The rationing of ULP is from Wednesday until Saturday, 22nd April.”

“The re-supply ship will arrive on Saturday, 22nd April, with our professional Puma Energy team ready to receive the shipment and distribute to Port Moresby immediately. We will see normal supplies on Sunday 23 April.

“Puima Energy distributes millions of litres of Unleaded Petrol, Diesel and JetA1 fuel across the nation every week covering airports, commercial operations and our retail network. Our national team of over 500 team members work around the clock to ensure communities are energised throughout PNG,” Mr. Tokome concluded.