Fuel price to increase

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of ICCC, Paulus Ain informed consumers that they should expect an additional charge in light of the reduced supply of fuel in the country as a result of Puma Energy’s inability to supply the market.

“The ICCC has commenced discussions with alternate suppliers to find ways to maintain the fuel supply going forward. There are two feasible options before the ICCC right now. One option would be to face a situation of fuel shortage at the current regulated prices or the other option is to avoid it by charging an additional premium on the current process,” Ain said.

“Whilst we must protect our consumers in terms of competitive and affordable prices, we also have to ensure that consumers continue to receive fuel with minimal disruptions at all the retail service stations throughout the country.”

The ICCC is currently working with alternate fuel suppliers to quantify the additional costs of diverting fuel shipments destined for other countries to Papua New Guinea.

“These will incur legitimate costs which will have to be considered by the ICCC in the current pricing template to ensure we continue to have sufficient supply of fuel in the country. This is only for a short-term measure to address the current fuel supply situation in the country,” Ain stated.

Whilst this is a short-term option, the ICCC states that it will continue to work with other Government agencies and industry stakeholders to find a long-term solution.