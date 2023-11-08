Fuel price drop

This was announced by the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) Commissioner Paulus Ain during a press conference yesterday in Port Moresby.

Ain said the indicative retail prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene will all decrease on average throughout the country starting in Port Moresby.

He said these retail price decreases are mainly attributed to the average decrease in international crude oil prices in the previous month of October 2023.

“The average crude oil price decrease was mainly attributed to the reduced demand from China, as China’s manufacturing activities have slowed down,” Ain said.

He said crude oil is a globally traded commodity and is currently volatile due to changes in global demand, supply and geopolitical tension.

“In PNG we do not have a refinery that we get our own crude to produce the final petroleum product even if we do that it is still a global trading commodity so it will still go into the group of traded commodity,” he said.

ICCC stated that with this reduction it is not promising that the month of December might increase.

“What we are doing is we are monitoring those global trends and collect all these prices and on the 8th of every month we inform our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the maximum retail price movements for petrol, diesel and kerosene in Port Moresby will decrease as follows

Port Moresby Retail Prices (toea per litre, tpl) Petrol (tpl) Diesel (tpl) Kerosene (tpl) Retail Prices as of 8th November 2023 446.65 455.37 47.01 Retail Prices on 8th October, 2023 468.80 472.66 444.44 Change (+/-) tpl -22.15 -17.29 -17.43

Ain said retail prices in all other designed centres will change according to their quarterly approved domestic freight rates for the past quarter of 2023, and their respective annual retail margins for this year.

The Commissioner added that for all other centres the maximum retrial prices for each regulated petroleum product will all decrease on average consistent with the decreases observed for Port Moresby.