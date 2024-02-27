Fuel crisis hits Madang

Fears are growing for business houses, PMV operators and other entities in Madang province that rely on fuel to do business.

Pressure is now on Mobil Oil (PNG) Ltd retailers who get supplies from Islands Petroleum to supply fuel to meet the demand of the province.

Currently in Madang, there are only four retailers associated with supplying the Mobil fuel brand which are Rookes Marine Repairs, HandyMart, Sagalau and 4-mile service stations.

Rookes Marine Repairs fuel station usually supplies fuel to both vehicles and outboard motors, however, they have now resorted to rationing fuel to meet everyone’s needs, which to some, is still not enough.

The past couple of days have seen vehicles queuing up as early as 6am and the fuel station closing around 7:30pm, an hour later than usual, to cater for the long line of vehicles.

Transport Manager Paul Rooke stated, “There is too much demand and not enough supply, but Mobil Oil Ltd and Islands Petroleum Ltd have been very supportive in assisting to distribute as much fuel as possible and available to assist the community and our Madang economy at large.”

Amidst this looming crisis, a local security business owner Joe Yama said the situation had affected his business. He called on the government to quickly find a solution to this crisis.

Jerry Mandun a PMV driver shared his concerns and challenges on behalf of all PMVs. He said fuel shortage has caused a major setback in his business as instead of transporting people as per schedule, they now waste time looking for fuel or are stuck in long queues to be served.

Another challenge thats being faced since the fuel shortage is the buying of fuel from black market fuel vendors. The vendors are expensive, with prices twice the normal price at authorized fuel stations. The PMV owners are charging extra K1 or K2 on passengers to cover the cost, which at most times leads to arguments.

Vehicle owners have been told to be wary when purchasing fuel from roadside vendors as there have been several reported incidences of vendors selling fuel that’s being mixed with water.

Roadside vendors are selling five-litre containers for K50 and twenty-litres for K200.

Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Robert Baim whilst acknowledging the situation on the ground, urged business houses to be vigilant and be aware of opportunists who may take advantage of the situation to exploit them.

He says while it is their highest priority to maintain public visibility for safety reasons, they have also been plagued with fuel shortages as well and have been limiting patrols and attending to emergencies only.

PPC Baim calls on communities to assist in ensuring law and order are maintained whilst his officers will also be on alert for any emergencies.