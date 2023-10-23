FSVU receives 50 desktops

The donation from Niunet Computers comes timely as the FSVU will need these computers among other office facilities to:

Lodge complaints of family & sexual violence

Ensure all cases of FSV are reported on a timely basis

To serve domestic incident notice on the alleged offender

The computers are donated for free and intended for FSVU officers to use technology as a platform to mitigate the merging challenges of crime through the internet.

It is a first of its kind donation, marking the beginning of a new relationship between the RPNGC and Niunet.

Niunet chief executive officer, David Valentine said the computers were supplied by Light House International, a partner to Niunet based in Australia.

“Together with LiteHaus we have established more than 200 computer libraries in Papua New Guinea,” Valentine said

“We are excited to do this donation today and we believe that this injection of technology and computer hardware into RPNGC is going to help the Police Officers a lot with their work, including capturing of database management and a few other things.”

As an added service, Niunet will conduct cyber security awareness and training after the computers are installed.

The CEO said additionally, 20 new laptops will be donated to the units.

Meanwhile, NCD Metropolitan Commander Silva Sika said the donation of the computers is timely.

“The computers will be put to use for the purpose intended for, and we are grateful for the donation,” he said