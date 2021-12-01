Friends of POM GEN receive donations

The donation was in support of the Young Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kits4Kids Programme (YPOMCCI).

Kits4Kids is the Brainchild of the YPOMCCI and is intended to provide simple medical kits to support sick children and to also supply basic medical equipment required by the PMGH Children's Ward. It involves the participation of individuals and corporate members of the YPOMCCI through donations and voluntary community service.

Donations of medical equipment consisted of stethoscopes, otoscopes, thermometers and blood pressure machines.

The equipment was warmly received by the Director Medical Services Dr Kone Sobi and witnessed by PMGH staff.

Dr Sobi highlighted that the Paediatric Ward does not charge a toea for its service to children between the ages 0 -13 years’ old, calling attention to the time and devotion as well as the challenges faced by the Paediatric Staff.

CEO for Remington Group, Peter Goodwin, CEO of the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Stacey O’Nea, YPOMCCI President Natasha Austin, and representative from National Finance, John Lewis Modudula witnessed the occasion.

Goodwin said, “The Remington Group is invested in young Papua New Guineans because we believe they are the future of this great nation. We are always happy to contribute and assist in whatever small way we can and work with like-minded individuals and groups to support and make a meaningful and positive contribution to the communities in which we operate. We are truly Friends of the Port Moresby General Hospital.