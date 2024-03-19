Friends allegedly aid in woman’s death

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of Kavieng Police alluded to jealousy, which resulted in the death of 40-year-old Joylyne Dion.

It was alleged that suspect Andy Noel, nicknamed ‘Master’, had a relationship with the late Joylyne.

He saw her walking home with two men when he suspected her of having an affair.

Between 9pm and 3am, on March 1st and 2nd, Andy and four of his friends got intoxicated and went to see Joylyne at the village camp.

There, police said a small copra knife was used to slash open her throat.

“Then they wanted to hide her body,” said the CID. “They carried the body out onto the main road and threw her body about 4 metres away from the roadside.

“On the Sabbath morning of March 2nd, her relatives found her body.”

A complaint was lodged by her brother, and police on the ground attended to the situation. They were later joined by a CID team from Kavieng on March 7th, who had travelled to Mussau to assist.

The team obtained statements and other necessities, then arrested the five suspects and brought them to Kavieng to be processed.

The age of the suspects ranges from 20 - 47.