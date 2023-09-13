Friendly Home Wal Festival recognised

This event serves as a platform for weavers, carvers, Bilum makers, and collectors of indigenous arts and crafts to showcase and sell their creations; a significant avenue for income generation for the local community as well.

In the Melpa language, "Wal" means "Bilum". The festival aims to promote opportunities for Bilum weavers, arts and crafts enthusiasts, and artisans behind Bilum Caps, traditional bows and arrows, grass skirts, and carvings.

Husband and wife, Julie and James Kewa lead the festival.

They are grateful for the support of the National Cultural Commission (NCC).

Festival organizers have sourced indigenous products from various local communities, benefiting local vendors and integrating micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) by providing a platform to display their products during the event.

The Friendly Home Wal Festival, which began in February 2022, officially opened on August 17, 2023.

NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda presided over the inauguration of the festival in Kagamuga, Western Highlands Province. The festival organizing committee was presented with a certificate of recognition and a K20,000 pledge in funding for its continued success.