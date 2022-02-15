Fr Walenty Is Bishop Of Goroka

The appointment was announced yesterday, Monday, 14th February 2022, at 12:00 noon in the Vatican (9:00pm PNG time).

Fr. Walenty aged 64 is from Poland and is not new to Goroka, he has lived and worked in the Eastern Highlands Province since 1985, starting his pastoral work as the Parish Priest of Tafeto, Namta, Diocese of Goroka from 1985-1988.

He also served in Wewak as Parish Priest of Drakikira, Tau and Bongos, Diocese of Wewak from 1988-89, Director of the Spiritual Year for the diocesan seminarians, Kairiru Island, Wewak Diocese. In the same years from 1994-99. Fr Walenty was also the University of Goroka University Chaplain during that time.

In 1999, Fr. Walenty moved to Kunidawa, Chimbu Province to head as SIMGO (Simbu-Goroka) District Superior- Diocese of Kundiawa, where he spent up to six years (1999-2005). From 2004-10, he held additional role as National Director for the Bible Apostolate for CBC in Goroka.

In 2005, he returned to Goroka to hold various roles within the Diocese up until in 2016, between that time until current he held roles within the Diocese of Mt Hagen and Wabag.