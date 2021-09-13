Fr. Jan appears for mention at National Court

He was committed by the Waigani Committal Court on the 1st of September to stand trial for allegations of official corruption.

The suspended DHERST Secretary appeared before Justice Teresa Berrigan.

Fr. Jan’s K3,000 District court bail was converted to National court bail where he was ordered to appear on the 4th of October for trial.

Justice Teresa Berrigan also granted to allow him to travel to Ialibu, Southern Highlands in his capacity as the Executive Chairman of the Western Pacific University, after he had requested the court.

Under the bail condition, the court ordered that Fr. Jan inform the Public Prosecutor and the court 24-hours prior to his travels.

The matter returns on October 4th.

Fr. Jan Czuba is facing trial for nine charges of corruption in relation to the awarding of contracts outside the normal public tender and procurement process between 2017 and 2019, when he was the Secretary for DHERST.