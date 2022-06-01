FPDA set to launch Horticulture program

The FPDA states that this is a game changer for the agriculture sector.

Graduates with relevant qualifications who have passion in the food and horticulture industry will be supported to become entrepreneurs in the subsector.

While giving hope to the young generation, FPDA said the dream is to transform the horticulture industry.

In the next 10 years, FPDA through the incubation program aims to train, coach, mentor and invest in young graduates who are at their critical stages of their lives after completion of their studies.

They will be provided with startup capital and technical support with close supervision to make them eventually become leaders in the food and horticulture industry.

“The idea is to create incentive and provide opportunities for our young people coming out from the colleges and universities with agricultural qualifications to directly participate in food production, processing and marketing as well as value chain and agribusiness activities so that they support our effort to move from subsistence to full scale commercial operations, thus developing a reliable food industry in the country, which will eventually contribute to realizing our industry vision in “Food and nutrition secure and prosperous communities in PNG,” states the FPDA.

“The empowerment of fresh graduates is to ensure that the young generation have positive perceptions and love agriculture which is a declining trend.

“They will make practical contributions to the development of the agriculture sector, economy and society at large.

“This platform is aimed at creating value, thus securing the future for the horticulture industry and agriculture sector.

“The idea has been mooted at the backdrop of many challenges and issues facing the agriculture sector including the horticulture industry, economy and society,’ according to FPDA.

FPDA will launch the programme this Friday in Port Moresby.