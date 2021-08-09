FPDA partners with Pomio

Long-time District Chief Executive Officer, Peter Peniat who served there for almost 15 years revealed that local people never spent money in the stores because they never had money.

“The people in the hinterlands of Pomio had no basic source of income. They would rely on growing tobacco to pay for their kids’ school fees. Some would work in nearby oil palm and copra plantations to save money to send their kids to schools,” he said.

An average person would earn up to K5 in a long while and that was not enough to spend at a store for tin fish and rice. Only teachers and health workers would go to stores to spend money, he said.

Mr Peniat who hails from Nissan Island in Bougainville said he was pleased to witness that the people are able to spend money in the stores.

“That means they have money now to spend and thanks to our development partners like FPDA for introducing food crops and CIC for brining coffee to our rural Pomio,” he said.

In a brief meeting with FPDA officials, Mr Peniat said he was pleased with FPDA officers who been consistently travelling to Pomio and promoting fresh produce including potato in the hinterlands of Pakea, Mile and other outlying wards.

People who live along the coastline always had cocoa, copra and fish to rely on for cash income to sustain their livelihoods, unlike those in the hinterlands.

“Today our people of Pomio have money. They sell their produce at the markets including the Oil Palm estates. They are into cocoa, copra, coffee and now fresh produce. They earn about K5000 to K6000 per sale for a small district like Pomio and this is very encouraging,” he said.

“I want to see Pomio’s economy grow and compete in the open markets before I retire back to my province. I can see things happening and with FPDA coming on board, we are sure to transform this once forgotten district,” he said.

“We want to trial potato, bulb Onion, broccoli, round cabbage and other temperate crops in the hinterlands of Pomio and I am sure FPDA has the track records to deliver that,” he said.

Mr Peniat said a total of K300,000 was already paid to FPDA after a K1 million partnership agreement between FPDA and Pomio District Development Authority was signed in 2019.

Another K500,000 will be paid out this year and the balance should be completed at the end of the year, he said.

“I want to thank FPDA for committing time and resources to come this far to assist our rural people. I also want to thank our local MP Elias Kapavore for having the foresight to bring to fruition such partnership for the benefit of his people. I also acknowledge the national government for promoting agriculture in rural PNG,” he said.

FPDA Program Manager, Special Projects James Kraip also thanked Pomio district administration and MP Kapavore for inviting FPDA to partner with them.

He said FPDA has recruited two local graduates based on the ground while senior officers from their head office in Goroka had been frequently visiting the farmers to enable better outputs.

Mr Pok said FPDA was utilizing the National Government’s Intervention Program Funds to supply materials and logistics for staff to bring technical support and training.

The balance of the first K200,000 paid to FPDA still had over K100,000 remaining in their account and more work is expected to be done in Pomio, he said.

FPDA will continue with the Potato program which is doing extremely well at Mile and Pakea including other sites in the hinterlands. Bulb Onion, English cabbage and other related crops have been introduced in the area while officers are monitoring their progress.