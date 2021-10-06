FPDA Extends Into NGI Provinces

In a space of less than two months, the team has successfully forged partnerships with the Pomio District in East New Britain and Talasea in West New Britain provinces.

In an interview with FPDA’s executive manager, John Pono, it has always been FPDA’s plan to branch out into more communities as possible with aim to strengthen food security and economic growth or wealth for the people.

He said in August, FPDA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Pomio district development authority (PDDA) and work is underway in the area.

“We want to be the bridge to support farmers or growers with training, technical advice on how to plant food crops and look for markets to sell their produce,” Mr Pono said.

Similarly, Talasea district has come on board to undertake the programme.

Member for Talasea, Francis Maneke acknowledged the partnership saying this is one way to boost locally grown food crops in the province.

He said there is a slow trend of ‘Highlands food crops’ being shipped into the province markets but it would be more fitting for locals to produce their own.

“If Pomio can do it, we can do it also because we share the same mountain range and our climate best suits the cultivation for these food crops,” Mr Maneke added.