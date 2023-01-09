Four-year-old raised in prison

Bomana Jail Commander Superintendent, Yelly Oiufa, said Saitava Steven was arrested and is in remand for a sorcery-related incident, in Kikori’s Ero Village, Gulf Province.

“My husband and his father, brother, sister and I were arrested by Kerema police in June after relatives of the deceased reported the matter to police,” said Steven.

Commander Oiufa said that according to law, a child must not spend more than three years in prison with their parent. However, this case is different.

“They do not have any family living in Port Moresby and we cannot let (the baby) leave this place unattended to, might as well keep him in Bomana until bail time,” said Oiufa.

Bomana jail Security Manager Inspector Joe Yamason said Steven is appealing to the Member for Kikori, Soroi Eoe to take a look into the issue has court proceedings continue to be delayed for more than two years now.

“Steven and her family are still waiting for bail to be paid. They are still in Bomana Prison,” said Yamason.