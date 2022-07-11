 

Four In Questioning Over Murder

BY: Sylvester Wemuru
12:42, July 11, 2022
A 34-year-old man from East Sepik has died from serious injuries sustained during an attack on Thursday, 7th July at Alemo Village in Transgogol, Madang Province.

Madang police have yet to establish who committed the crime as the deceased was allegedly in the company of four others when he met his fate. The four 2will be taken in for questioning.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said police officers who attended to the crime scene, also identified the man as Brian Angelus from Sarkum Village, Wosera-Gawi District.

Police established that the five began drinking after polling in Alemo. Angelus was alleged to have been attacked the group was walking towards Balama Junction as it was where police went to retrieve late Angelus’ body.

PPC Rubiang said, “I want to call on the people of Madang that liquor ban is on and people must stop drinking during the election period.”

