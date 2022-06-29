Four-Lane Road Delivered To Standard

National Capital District Commission City Manager, Ravu Frank during the official opening today said the road was delivered to world class standard and within a timeframe of 18months.

“The 4km four-lane road was constructed to international standard where it can also accommodate industrial trucks. The scope of works included street lights and concrete roundabout,” he added.

The four-lane road was uplifted from a one-lane road to now a four-lane road conducive for a growing suburb and also reduces the chances of road accidents along this part of the highway.

Mr Frank said the road is funded by NCDC through a loan arrangement with BSP Financial Group Limited.

NCDC engaged local company, Hebou as the contractor to deliver the project.