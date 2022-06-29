 

Four-Lane Road Delivered To Standard

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
19:59, June 29, 2022
The K61.7 million four-lane road connecting 9-Mile to Laloki has been completed on time and within budget.

National Capital District Commission City Manager, Ravu Frank during the official opening today said the road was delivered to world class standard and within a timeframe of 18months.

“The 4km four-lane road was constructed to international standard where it can also accommodate industrial trucks. The scope of works included street lights and concrete roundabout,” he added.

The four-lane road was uplifted from a one-lane road to now a four-lane road conducive for a growing suburb and also reduces the chances of road accidents along this part of the highway.

Mr Frank said the road is funded by NCDC through a loan arrangement with BSP Financial Group Limited.

NCDC engaged local company, Hebou as the contractor to deliver the project.

Jemimah Sukbat
