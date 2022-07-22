Four killed In WHP Ambush

Western Highlands Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent John Sagom said the incident happened at the upper Nebilyer Bridge on Tuesday, 19th July.

Superintendent Sagom who was at the crime scene yesterday, 20th July condemned the barbaric killing saying it was the worst killing ever in Tambul Nebilyer district.

“Police will make sure these murderers face the full force of the law. I am appealing to all leaders and the community to work with the police to ensure justice is served in the shortest time possible,” PPC Sagom said.

He commended the relatives of the four killed and wounded for not taking the law into their own hands and allowing the police to deal with the matter.

PPC Sagom said police detectives have commenced investigations.