Four key government officials sworn in

The swearing in was presided by the Acting Governor General, Sir Gibbs Salika and marked the employment contract signing for two Heads of Departments and two Provincial Administrators.

Heads of Departments appointed are:

Hari John Akipe, appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Defence.

Benjamin Samson, reappointed as lands and Physical Planning Secretary. His reappointment became effective from November 1, 2023.

Both appointments are for four years.

Provincial Administrators are:

Sandis Tsaka as the Provincial Administrator of Enga province. Tsaka is entrusted with a four-year term to contribute to the province's administrative landscape.

John Punde as the Provincial Administrator for Simbu province for four years too.

These appointments are sanctioned by the National Executive Council and have been officially published in the National Gazette, solidifying the legal and procedural aspects of the appointments.

Secretary of the Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan witnessed the swearing in of these officials.