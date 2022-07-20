Four Counting Officials Arrested

Counting for the regional seat have been suspended since last night.

Candidates including Michael Kandiu, Steven Kilage, Sylvia Pascoe, Fred Yakasa, Andy Bawa, Robert Agen laid the complaint at the Boroko police station this afternoon.

The candidates alleged on the evening of Monday 18th, 153 votes belonging to candidate Michael Kandiu was removed from the tally count in ward 4 at count 2 and added to another candidate.

“This was a deliberate move by the official,” Kandiu said.

“I scored 169 primary votes but instead, the data processing officer wrote 16 which reduced the total progressive figures and later published on the EC website”.

The other candidates are also backing up Mr. Kandiu calling for transparency and accountability.

At around 1pm, the candidates met with the Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu, where a resolution has been made.

Police are investigating the matter with charges of counting fraud to be laid.