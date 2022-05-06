Foundation Continues Legacy Of Late Brown Kapi

Fiona Kapi, daughter of late Brown Kapi, said the foundation continues to fulfil the dreams of her late father who was a strong advocate for people with Disability.

Next of Kin Productions , a local company, has also come onboard to support the foundation with logistical support to deliver at the door step, the aid equipment for these special people.

The act of love and kindness by Next of Kin Productions has moved the Brown Kapi Foundation.

Ms Kapi said since last year, the foundation has donated over 120 wheelchairs to people with Disability around Port Moresby and in Central Province with the help and support of Next of Kin Productions Managing Director Jelena Tamate-Uraru.

Uraru said the company is supporting the Brown Kapi Foundation, all for the love of God.

The Brown Kapi Foundation has appealed to business houses and Government to look into the needs of people living with disability and be inclusive in their choice of service delivery.