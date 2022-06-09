Fostering Employment Security

Last year, Speaker of Parliament Job Pomat approved the institution’s new organizational and management structure.

Clerk of Parliament, Kala Aufa said the new contracts ensure a performance-based approach with Key Result Areas (KRAs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that are used to measure desired organizational outcomes for the Service, as a ‘modern, engaging, and efficient Parliament’ in the region.

Mr Aufa said since the 1980s, this was the first time to formalise employment contracts, adding that a committee would be set up to ensure mutual requirements of the contracts were implemented, monitored and evaluated.

“Your KRAs and KPIs will give the committee a clear indication of your roles and responsibilities, as your Clerk I am pleased to sign these instruments which should give you an extra boost in your performance,” said Mr Aufa.

He added that officers, who were not performing up to standard, would have their contracts terminated.

The staff were encouraged to continue to serve with diligence and dedication, while practicing good work ethics and therefore, cultivating a good work culture.