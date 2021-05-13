Foster education: Muthuvel

He said since the land is becoming scares because of population growth, education is the only means for the future of their children.

“We can resource our children with education so they don’t have to toil as we parents do and they will have bigger opportunity in the world.”

Mr Muthuvel told parents that they cannot be hanging around in their oil palm blocks and villages but engage in other opportunities through education.

“This is the master key that will open opportunities for our children. That’s why the first priority for the provincial Government is education,” he said.

However, Mr Muthuvel stressed that because the province have more than 500 schools, the challenge for building new infrastructure for schools is a challenge.

“We need to spread out our resources so that services are felt in every districts and wards.”