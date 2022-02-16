former policeman arrested

Investigations have confirmed from the victim's statement that former Policeman, Komeng Gubag, was the person threatening the young woman and in the process fired a gun to intimidate her. The incident occurred on October 2021.

The young woman had reported to NCD/Central Divisional Command office after ACP Anthony Wagambie Jr posted an appeal on the Facebook page.

She is comfortable and is cooperating well with Police investigators. She is being provided support in regards to security.

Former First Constable, Komeng Gubag, who was terminated from the Constabulary in January 2022, is currently on remand at Bomana Correctional Services. This for a separate matter that is now before the Court.

The suspect was transported to Boroko Police Station where Internal Investigations Unit arrested him for threatening and unlawful discharging a firearm.

He has been moved back to Bomana CS after the arrest was made yesterday. Investigations is continuing.