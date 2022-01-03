Former Miss PNG Depart For Studies

Ms Kariha traveled to the Hawaii islands this week for studies after winning a United States South Pacific scholarship program, offered by the U.S. Government under its Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs in 2020.

She will take up a four-year Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Political Science at the University of Hawaii’s, Hilo campus. Ms Kariha thanked the U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, Miss Pacific Islands Pageant PNG, her family and friends for supporting her studies and scholarship endeavour.

“It was challenging to do virtual studies but I had learnt so many new things. I thank Sir Mick Nades and IBS University for appointing me as the IBSU Ambassador over the last year, to provide mentoring to students and promote the IBSU brand.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity provided by IBSU and would love to continue to support students online,” Ms Kariha said.

She is humbled to be given the opportunity to continue her studies under a US Government's prestigious program for Pacific islanders and that it is a new chapter of her life, which she is eager to begin.

“My intention is to develop myself academically, before I can return to contribute to national and regional development. In PNG and the Pacific there is poor representation of women in political leadership. This motivated me to take up these studies,” Ms Kariha said.

She said her interest lies particularly in Diplomacy and International Relations, which comes under Political Science where she aims to better understand politics and guide more women into leadership roles as a passionate youth advocate, who believes in the empowerment of today's generation.

Ms Kariha encouraged young people to seek opportunities to continue their education, including online.

She said there are opportunities available for people to develop themselves, but through determination, hard work and supporting one another and lift each other up in a circle of influence.