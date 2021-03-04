Former Dept Secretary contests MNW By-election

Mrs Kavana Bais is contesting under the Peoples Party.

She was accompanied by Peoples Party Parliamentary Party Leader and Jiwaka Governor, Dr William Tongamp, Party Executives and a few supporters in a quiet manner in respect to the nationwide ‘haus krai’ of the late Sir Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

Following the formalities, Mrs Kavana Bais was welcomed as a Candidate in the Moresby North West By-election.

Having spent more than 20 years in the Department, the former Secretary said she brings with her a wealth of experience in policing making.

“For 27 years that was the mandate that was the work done at the policy level. I t came to a time where I decided that I think I’ve done my part as a policy maker. Let me now put my hands up to stand for Moresby North West, an electorate where I grew up,” said Mrs Kavana Bais.

She said her decision to contest the election is to represent mothers, youth, and children.

“I felt that it’s time for me to be the voice of families and communities, small people, in Parliament. And not only that it’s also time for me to implement and model some of these policies at the electorate level.”

Governor Tongamp said Mrs Bais is backed by a strong and credible group in the Peoples Party, which currently has five Parliamentary Members, which include two Ministers.

“I’d like to give my assurance to the candidate that People Party will not let your down, and we will try our best to ensure that we secure a seat for you in Parliament,” said Governor Tongamp.

Former Secretary to the Department of Finance, Dr Thaddeus Kambanei, has also nominated to contest the Moresby North West By-election.

He is running under the New Generation Party banner.

Dr Kambanei was first appointed to Finance Secretary in 2001 by the then Prime Minister and former Moresby North West MP, Late Sir Mekere Morauta, and re-appointed by Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare in 2006.

“I’ve taken the bull by the horn, and I’m saying to the people of North West, give me the mandate for 2021, in this by-election, we will change the face of Moresby North West. It will not be the same again,” said Dr. Kambanei.