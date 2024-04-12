Former Cop gets 60 years

The court concluded that the former police officer from Wakon Village in Madang Province was off duty, drunk, and armed with a firearm when he shot and killed 50-year-old Ivan Nelson and 25-year-old Laki Yamo on the evening of October 23, 2021. Gubag received 25 years for the murder of Nelson and 35 years for killing Yamo.

The 60 years will be served concurrently at the Bomana prison. However, 2 years, 5 months and 11 days will be deducted for the time he spent in custody during the trial.

It was alleged that Nelson was walking down a slope at the Garden Hills settlement when Gubag shot him in the chest. Meanwhile, Yamo who was at the scene was shot in the head and died instantly.

Commander Northern and NCD/Central Assistant Commissioner of Police, Peter Guinness, commended the Internal Investigations Unit (IIU) team for pursuing this case, resulting in a conviction.