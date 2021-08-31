Former Bank Manager Arrested

The Special Police Forensic Criminal Investigation Team (SPFCIT) arrested Ivy David, as the combined forensic and criminal investigation continues. David is among others who allegedly stole the funds, through a purported entity called Ok Tedi Fly River Development Foundation Limited (OTFRDF). Members of the OTFRDF management, directors, and lawyers have also been implicated.

The Police Team, headed by Commissioner of Police David Manning undertook the high-profile investigation over the last ten (10) months and is currently continuing.

Those alleged to have committed this significant financial crime include the Chief Executive Officer of OTFRDF Samson Jubi, lawyer Gregory James Sheppard of Young and Williams Lawyers, an OTFRDF Directors namely Steven Bagari, Sisa Baidam, Abel Daruko, Michael Lam, Jacob Kabogi, Boston Kasiman, Edna Oai, Rex Salle, and Annie Smerewai.

Police stated that Kasiman, Oai and Smerewai have been charged with 15 counts each; five counts of misappropriation, five counts of false pretence and five counts of conspiracy.

Police allege that on June 17, 2021, Ivy David, who was then Branch Manager of BSP Retail Kiunga (Western Province), was approached by two of the alleged conspirators, and induced her to print bank statements for a local firm Pape Accountants & Business Advisors. The local firm is owned by Special Constable Andy Peperaija Pape. David allegedly printed also bank statements for three other members of SPFCIT namely Detective Sergeant Philip Yonge, Detective Senior Constable Derick Tangua and Detective Senior Constable Belden Robert.

Police obtained Court Orders, and confirmed with BSP that the bank statements for the members of SPFCIT were illegally obtained by David, whilst she was BSP Retail Manager for Kiunga Branch. Police also confirmed she had wilfully distributed the information to two alleged conspirators, without the consent or authorization of the active bank account holders.

Police confirmed that BSP terminated Ivy’s employment with the bank on June 26, 2021, on the basis of serious misconduct and breach of BSP Financial Group Limited’s Policies and Procedures.

In light of the unlawful disclosure of the relevant bank account statements, both Police and BSP reviewed the conduct of the six (6) different bank accounts owned and operated by Ivy and confirmed that two payments totalling K13,000.00 were paid into her bank account via Internet Banking from the account of a named organisation operated by one of the alleged conspirators who approached David.

Police allege that Ivy David was bribed and that the relevant bank account statements were not released in good faith.

On Monday 9th August 2021, members of SPFCIT arrested and charged one of the two alleged conspirators for a third time in connection with the misappropriation and stealing of the K268 million.

After that, members of SPFCIT flew to Kiunga, and arrested Ivy David at her home around on 15th August 2021. She was then taken to Kiunga Police Station and interviewed. During the interview she allegedly told Police that she was pressured by the two alleged conspirators to print the bank statements for Pape Accountants & Business Advisors. She offered to provide a Confessional Statement and become a State Witness.

David mentioned in her statement that on 17th of June 2021, one of the two alleged conspirators continuously rang her throughout the day using an Australian telephone number and forced her to print bank statements for Pape Accountants & Business Advisors for a period covering 3rd August to June 17, 2021. She stated that even though it was against BSP Financial Group Limited’s Policy & Procedure, she went ahead and printed the bank statements around 4pm on the same day and passed them to her husband, who scanned the bank statements and emailed them to Australia. She admitted that her employment with the bank was terminated as she had not acted in good faith.