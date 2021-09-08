Former Acting MD in court

Magistrate Paul Nill read out the four charges leveled against her and adjourned the matter to October 8th.

According to Police, the 48-year-old Australian was charged with conspiracy, forgery, false pretense and the misappropriation of K1, 768, 448.25; money belonging to PNG Power Limited.

The court heard that she had allegedly conspired with Peter Nupiri, former Chairman of PNG Power Limited, to fabricate her Contract of Employment between August 2018 and August 2019.

Police further allege that Blacklock conspired with Nupiri to facilitate fraudulent payment of over K1.7 million to her, under the false pretense that she was entitled to the payment.

While her court bail is extended, Magistrate Nill has asked that Blacklock not interfere with state witnesses in this matter.