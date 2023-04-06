Forgive, Be Kind: PM

Jesus Christ became the redeemer to forgive us of our sins. This season is a time we remember this great sacrifice our Lord made and translate the acts of forgiveness and healing into our own lives in the way we treat each other.

As the nation of Christians, we must practice the act of forgiveness and become agents of healing in our beloved nation.

As the Chief Servant of your country, I want each of you all to truly embrace each other as Christians should.

I know our nation is facing many challenges in public services and Law & Order. For this, we can all assist ourselves and our country heal by practicing Love, which begets forgiveness and care for each other.

God, through Jesus Christ, paid the ultimate price, acting on our behalf. Surely, we can practice some of those values for each other to make our lives better for ourselves and our country, which I know each of you love dearly.

As I close, let me assure you all that your Government is here and working for you.

May God bless you all.

Hon. James Marape

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea