Forged cross-cultural alliances among PNG students

That was not enough, though, and she took to heart her mother’s incisive advice: “If you don’t plan to marry, have an interesting life.”

In 1967, Maev won a scholarship to New York’s Columbia University for a doctorate in sociology and stayed at International House with students from around the world.

One evening she helped entertain a visiting delegation from Papua New Guinea, which included Michael Somare, soon to be PNG’s first chief minister and later Sir Michael. After chatting over dinner, he invited her to work at PNG’s university, adding with a grin: “If you get sick of us or we get sick of you, it’s not far to go home.” Maev’s letter home alerted her mother who soon passed on an advertisement for staff at the University of PNG (UPNG).

That road was very little travelled, but Maev had determined a second journey in life, and PNG had been “calling”. She soon took up a post in the Department of Anthropology and Sociology, and for the next 18 years regaled friends and siblings, and many of their captivated children, with tales of life in remote quarters of Melanesia.

In 1972, UPNG was growing fast to educate a new nation, and all staff pitched in. Maev steered the social work course towards fostering development, embracing concepts of social justice and eradicating colonial-era structures that survived independence.

She introduced large components of field work into her courses, forged many cross-cultural alliances among students by assigning them far from their home province, and spent months each year living in remote villages while working with her students.

Maev O’Collins at the University of PNG (UPNG) in 1987.

Maev soon became anthropologist as much as sociologist. She was not one for high-flying strategies, but practical and hands on. She also shared brilliant word pictures, such as one about the funeral of her colleague, Kuri, whom she had shepherded to succeed her. He began doctoral studies in London, and late one night she received a call that her protege had died.

Kuri’s family returned home to Port Moresby, where – because he was such an admired member of staff and this was a uniquely upsetting event – the university chartered a plane to carry his body home, and Maev flew with him as UPNG’s representative. Kuri and his wife were very distantly related, so their marriage had not been approved; and, with Kuri’s death, local custom decreed the children belonged to the father’s family.

Although the local pastor reassured Maev that Kuri’s father would put aside such thinking, she slept closely beside the children to make sure they were safe.

Exacerbating the situation, the university’s decision to hire the plane was misinterpreted, and many of the villagers thought that it should be held responsible after sending Kuri overseas where he died.

Maev’s presence was clearly no longer helpful, and she flew back to Port Moresby. Funeral ritual meant she had not been able to wash, and her hair was matted and clothes dirty. Maev landed to find herself with no sign of the university’s car and no money. Serendipitously, the official government plane landed, and out of the dust came her former student, now prime minister, Pais Wingti.

He hugged her saying how sorry he was about Kuri. Noticing her transport problems, he instructed an Australian staff member: “Take Professor O’Collins to the university and deliver her into the hands of the vice-chancellor.” Maev took wicked delight in the aide’s disgust that such a dirty and unwashed person would ride in his beautiful car but was disappointed that he so clearly did not understand the reason why she looked so terrible.

In 1979 Maev was appointed professor, and in 1987 made an MBE by the PNG government “for services to the community and education”. She took great pride in a letter from Sir Julius Chan, another PNG prime minister, who said he was “fully aware of the work, thought and affection you have given Papua New Guinea and her people over the years”. At the end of 1989 Maev left the university after reaching mandatory retirement age and was awarded the title emeritus professor.

Maev settled in Canberra, taking up an appointment as honorary visiting fellow at the Australian National University. She began consulting with the United Nations, where her most enjoyable role was police training, which took her around the Pacific and opened up many opportunities to promote development.

Maev O’Collins gets her honorary Australian Catholic University doctorate in 2019.

She later joined the staff of Australian Catholic University and played a significant role in founding and developing its School of Social Work. When her brother, Gerald, received a similar appointment in 2009 they became the university’s only brother-sister adjunct professors.

In 1996, Maev took great delight in joining her sister, Dympna, to follow A. Wainright’s Coast-to-Coast Walk across England from the Lake District to Robin Hood’s Bay. She also researched her grandfather’s role in Norfolk Island’s government during his time as minister for external affairs, which led her to publish An Uneasy Relationship: Norfolk Island and the Commonwealth of Australia.

Maev died in Canberra. She is survived by brother Gerald, 18 nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren. She is buried with her parents in Melbourne.

Les Coleman, Maev O’Collins’ nephew, helped produce her autobiography Last of the Lands We Know (Connor Court, 2013).

Obituary first published on The Sydney Morning Herald

