Forestry Staff Retire

The PNG National Forestry Authority yesterday bid five of its longest serving staff farewell. They had served the authority in various capacities in terms ranging from 25 to 47 years.

Dr Ruth Turia, Former Director, Policy and Planning Directorate, Geno Kini, Senior Technical Training Officer, George Gunga, Acting Manager Projects, Daniel Damba, Driver and Thomas Yoba, office cleaner.

Speaking at the farewell, Chief Operating Officer, Magdelene Maihua delivered a teary tribute to the officers, beginning with Damba, who was employed for 25 years and Yoba, who worked for 31 years.

“Daniel and Thomas, we thank you for the work that you have done in forestry. Daniel, thank you, you have served well, you have driven many Managing Directors who have come and gone.”

“Thomas, the work that you have done for this office, the building that you have maintained and kept presentable for us to work in, you have been here longer than most of us, so your contribution cannot really be quantified,” said Maihua.

Maihua described Dr Turia as the Kalapulim Tree from Manus, whose foot and fingerprints have been left throughout Papua New Guinea in her 40 years of service to the industry.

“Dr Turia is very special amongst the PNGFA staff, as well as amongst us, female foresters. She is one of PNGFA’s pioneer female foresters who lay the foundation for other female foresters to follow her footsteps.

“As strong as the Kalapulim of Manus and the New Guinea Islands, is this tree that walked the towns and cities and juggle streams of PNG and the world over.

“You have stood the test of time, Doctor Turia. Firm like the Kalapulim from 1981 to 2021, four decades of dedication to forestry in PNG and the word over. In those years, you have overcome rough seas, cyclones and floodwaters in the jungles of PNG and you beat the greatest mountains of your life’s journey. Your footprints are left everywhere in the PNGFA offices, overseas and the forests, and even in the hearts of your mentored seedlings and saplings. What a giant Kalapulim,” Maihua expressed.

Maihua went on to describe Gunga, who was employed for 42 years, as the great Kwila tree of the greater Sepik and Momase region.

“From Southern Highlands, Mount Bosavi and Waghi Swamps Jiwaka, down to the coast of the mainland of Momase.

“Hopping from island to island, from Asengseng in West New Britain, to the New Ireland Province. We nicknamed him Tarzan, always jumping from treetop to treetop, from Kwila to Kalapulim to Ton trees. Mr Gunga’s footprints are left everywhere too, even in the record books of the forest inventory of the forests of PNG. Long live the giant Kwila, Mr. George Gunga.”

Kini was described as master and jack-of-all-trades in forestry and a technical training expert in all forestry matters and as a key player in PNG’s goal of attaining sustainable forest management.

“Mr Geno Kini is the plumb bob used to set up a theodolite and through training, he levels a forester over a T size seven marker in forest management to attain sustainable forest management. Just like a surveyor who ensures that his or her surveyed line is straight when he or she uses a plumb bob, Mr Kini did the same with PNGFA young foresters.”

Maihua said Kini has also facilitated countless trainings for foresters and support staff in the PNGFA in the past 20 years, herself being one who benefited from the technical trainings.

She congratulated the five on reaching the end of their milestone careers and wished them good health and success in the ‘extended coffee break’ that is their retirement.

She also thanked the Department of Treasury and the Department of Personnel Management for facilitating the retirement of the staff.