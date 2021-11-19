Forestry Shift Expected

Minister for Forests, Walter Schnaubelt made the announcement during his visit to Dami, West New Britain last weekend.

“In the last 46 years we have learnt not to repeat the mistakes of the past which had painted a negative picture on the Forestry sector.

“We continue to export round logs without any focus on downstream processing which could create employment opportunity for our people,” he said.

Minister Schnaubelt urged the people of West New Britain to play their part in the government’s vision.

“We all have a part to play in the vision of ‘Take back PNG’ and wherever we are, we must contribute. Don’t be an observer. It takes everybody to contribute to achieve this goal. I would like see our sector align with this vision in taking back the forest sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Schnaubelt said carbon trade is an area that the government will tap into.

“Now we have heard a lot about carbon trade covering our forests where we do not have to cut down trees.

“PNG does not have issues of gas emissions into space, it’s the larger countries with big factories that contribute to these problems. These are the factors contributing to climate change and affecting PNG

“It is oxygen and we need to conserve some of the forests but we must also practice sustainability. “We just have to carry out scientific surveys to understand how much carbon is the forests.

“Carbon trade is an area that we have to tap into and of course we will be criticised. However, there is an opportunity and alternative means of income generation for landowners through carbon trade.

“It’s our task at the PNG Forest Services level to ensure there is equal distribution of wealth and benefit sharing for everyone.

“The true beneficiaries must be the landowners and this is what we want to change. The Forest sector is considering following this path in policy shift. We want benefits to remain with the traditional landowners.”