Forestry College Receives K200,000

The full tuition fee is K8430.00 per student this year.

Chief Operating Officer of the National Forest Service (NFS) Magdalene Maihua who delivered the cheque to TFTC said, “The presentation of this token of assistance from PNGFA today is a very special occasion because I believe it is the start of something great yet to come.

“It is a show of what PNGFA would do in the near future for its commitment towards enhancing training and development through the three main institutions that train foresters and technical forestry students.”

Maihua said the presentation honors a commitment made by former Minister for Forests Walter Schnaubelt when he visited TFTC in August 2021, and is supported by the current Minister for Forests Solan Mirisim who comes from West Sepik, where the economy is controlled by forestry development.

Maihua stated that NFS Managing Director, John Mosoro who had accompanied Schnaubelt in the August 2021 visit is a strong advocate for training of forestry students to take over from the aging PNGFA workforce, hence NFS ensuring the fulfillment of the commitment.

Thanking PNGFA for the funding support, TFTC Principal Vagi Lovo said, “Our student quota for the 40-week wood processing certificate program is 50. This year, we received only 36 students with each province represented equally.”

“This will be a relief to the parents. We didn’t receive our full 50 students this year because the majority could not afford to pay the up-front 50 percent fees upon registration. With PNGFA’s financial support, we will now look into those students who are here already, and have 50 percent of their course fees paid from the support coming from PNGFA,” said Lovo.

The Principal is concerned over the deteriorating state of TFTC’s facilities. Clearly seen after you enter the TFTC gate are the rusty rooftops of all the buildings.

He also told of the run-down state of some of the college’s machineries, which are affecting the learning of students and TFTC’s ability to do more.

Lovo urged PNGFA and the forest industry to continue to support the college by ensuring the participation of its officers in the log scaling and chain saw tree felling courses.