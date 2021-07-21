Forest Board Sworn In

The non-ex-officio members sworn in were: Acting Managing Director for the PNG Forests Authority John Mosoro, Koney Samuel, Secretary for National Planning and Monitoring, provincial government representative, Morobe Provincial Administrator Bart Impambonj, Minister’s nominee Keith Iduhu, Women’s representative from the PNG Counsel of Women Shirley Launa and community forestry representative Steven Yanopa.

“Today is part of the Forest Act 1991 amended, Section 10 where new board members need to be sworn-in,” said Minister Schnaubelt.

“The representation of the board comes from all sectors in the community and that should give us a good steer in terms of direction and advice and cooperative decision making for a better guidance for the forests industry.”

“We need an effective functioning board in place and an effective functioning management team to work in connection with the board to achieve some of these outcomes that we want to achieve.”

Other ex-officio members where present were Bob Tate, president of the FIA PNG and the executive officer, Gunther Joku Managing Director of the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority and landowner representative, Sebastian Miyoni.

The board also convened and elected Minister’s nominee, Keith Iduhu as Chairman and the Morobe administrator Bart Ipambonj as deputy chair.