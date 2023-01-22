Foreign policy white paper review

Tkatchenko said three previous reviews of the foreign policy white paper were done but none were ever approved and implemented.

The Minister said, “When I came in as the foreign minister, one of the first things that was on my agenda was to get the foreign policy white paper going immediately.”

“So that we can see where we are, we can review what we need to do. We can look at the current situations we are now facing in the region and around the world and put Papua New Guinea in a position where we can move forward without fear and without favor.”

The members who are part of the committee that will be reviewing the white paper include, Sir Charles Lepani, Dame Meg Taylor, recent Governor-General Candidate Winnie Kiap, Dame Jean Kekedo, Gabriel Pepson, and Gabriel Dusava.

The Minister thanked the EGP saying, “Thank you too our eminent group of Papua New Guineans that will take this foreign policy white paper and complete it this year. Present it to our government so they can then implement it for the benefit of our country.”

Chairman of the EPG, Sir Charles Lepani at the announcement said, “For the confidence that you have in inviting us to take on this enormous task of reviewing the past reviews and trying to put together something that is a way forward for our foreign policy in Papua New Guinea.”

The review of the foreign policy white paper will guide the national government on all matters concerning foreign engagement and diplomatic relations.