Food security for Manam Islanders

One of the resettlement pillars is food security, and the Authority has been very meticulous about this aspect.

MaRA does not want to resettle people and then later go through the trouble of having a food security solution. For that reason, they have started an Agriculture Multiplication & Distribution Centre, where they test plant and harvest food crops to store away for the displaced Manam Islanders once they are resettled.

The Multiplication & Distribution Centre is located at Daigul, along the North Coast Highway. The vast project plains stretch from the roadside, extending to the base of the mountains, more than 100 hectares wide and long.

Over the span of four years, Culture/Food Security Officer, Gray Tuno has been ploughing and cultivating the land mass with a variety of food crops.

He has already planted and yielded rice, bananas and greens. His next mission is to plant taro, cassava, yams and other food crops.

Also, in the plan are planting of trees such as the galip nut tree, breadfruit, betel nut, cocoa, coconut and other trees that is deemed vital.

According to Mr Tuno: “We are trying out some of the food crops now and later we will test the soil by including other types which we do not have but have planned for. When all that is done, we also hope to include livestock as well. We would like to farm chicken, ducks, pigs, cows and other livestock that each family can be able to have once they are resettled.”

He thanked the National Agricultural Research Institute and Kokona Indastri Koperesen as they come on board a partnership to provide Taro, Yam, coconut, cocoa plus other plants for them to grow and store at the site.