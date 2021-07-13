Food Donation For Church Meet

The food goes towards the convening of the 30th Circuit Council conference at Bogi village, Hiri West.

The food donation included rice, sugar, flour, coffee and biscuits.

Wellington Bellawa, Niu Power External Affairs Manager delivered the food. He said according to company policy they can only donate in kind and not in cash thus they have purchased food items which they hope will supplement the contribution from each clan.

Niu Power has been supporting the United Church congregations in the area as part of its Community Affairs progamme.

Local Pastor of Bogi congregation, Reverend Gere Gere said the conference will bring together eight local congregations or communities of the West Red Scar circuit.

“Since we split the Redscar circuit, this is the West circuit and there are villages within the West Redscar Circuit,” said Reverend Gere.

He said there will be up to 20 agendas to be discussed by the council.

Last year the 29th annual church council meeting was held at ReaRea village, and this year Bogi Rohodobi church is the host of the 30th Annual conference.

Photo credit: Niu Power