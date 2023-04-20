Fokker Jet Services to Mt Hagen resume

Runway maintenance at Kagamuga has been completed by the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

Since the commencement of work on the critical section of the airport on the 8th of March, Air Niugini has maintained air services to Mount Hagen using smaller Dash-8 aircraft, with passenger numbers restricted to as few as 23 at times because of the shortened runway.

Air Niugini Acting Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon, said the last six weeks of restricted operations has been inconvenient for both customers, business houses around Mount Hagen, and the airline.