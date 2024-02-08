FODE sets 100,000 enrolment target

FODE and Inclusive Education Division First Assistance Secretary, Andrew Angobe, said this during the 2024 academic year staff orientation at the FODE headquarters recently.

Angobe said FODE is another pathway for students to further their education. Therefore, tutors and course books must be upfront with work to ensure quality is delivered this year and onwards.

He said FODE has had many achievements this last year such as FODE rollout in the secondary schools and new PC Centers for few FODE Centers.

He said another achievement is the opening of the printing press at Konedobu that has saved costs for printing and fast tracking the long process of printing books and materials for the institute.

Angobe encourages staff to work together to achieve more this year.

“As we kick off this year, I want to express my gratitude to each and every one of you for your hard work and dedication in the past years. Let’s embrace the fresh start and work together to make this year a successful year,” he said

Meanwhile, the registration and enrollment for FODE students began last week.