FODE rollout in Madang schools

The Program was launched last week in Madang attended by secondary school principals and the late Acting Director of Madang Education Division, John Ura. Representing the Education Department were the First Assistant Secretary FODE and Inclusive Education, Andrew Angobe, and the Deputy Principal for FODE Curriculum Dr. Janet Mondez.

Mr Angobe said the objective of the FODE awareness roll-out for the secondary schools and vocational centres is to inform schools of the availability of this education pathway and be prepared for its implementation.

Although an official letter verifying the Education Department’s response is still being prepared in Port Moresby, Mr. Angabe has made it a priority to attend the official launch and have the initiative piloted in Madang.

The implementation of this program also received support from the Madang Provincial Government in line with the Department of Education’s guiding principle of “Leaving no child behind”.

Madang Governor, Ramsey Pariwa paid tribute and acknowledged the late Education Minister, Jimmy Uguro, who was a product of FODE and a champion of the National Education Reforms.

The one-day awareness program in Madang on Monday this week is in line to promote partnerships to leverage resources within the provincial and district levels to deliver FODE courses.

Governor Pariwa said his government is committed to making sure Madang produces more educated elites, and also elevate or lift the standard of education in the province. Funding allocations have been made and once sorted out, separate classrooms will be built within each schools to cater for FODE classes.