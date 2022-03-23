FODE Rollout Awareness

The conference was held in Port Moresby officiated by the Secretary for Education, Dr. Uke Kombra with the Teaching Service Commissioner Chairman, Samson Wangihome in attendance.

Provincial education advisors are the important people that will work closely with the provincial schools in decision making, so this is an opportunity to give them the FODE awareness so that they can establish and implement FODE programs in the secondary schools.

Principal of FODE in NCD, Anthony Rayappan, said this was a wonderful program that was developed with consultation with the provincial advisors and school principals where they discovered some challenges and trials the schools were facing and also the support from the FODE headquarter what can be provided to them.

“The matriculation study program offered by DODFL and UPNG open campus, they all have been closed now. Eventually those programs have come to FODE program. And that’s how we are seeing more students they are trying to come to FODE head office and other provinces upgrading through matriculation program,” he said.

Mr Rayappan said not only the regular students are benefitting but also those who had left school for some time back and want to upgrade their academic marks. It includes working class people like public servants who have been in the workforce for a long time already.

Mr Wangihome said FODE has come a long way while he congratulated the FODE staff and the division at GES for the reforms. Adding that FODE is still the biggest school in the National Education system with 20,000 students but why is it still on Level 9?

“It is the PM’s call and this has been his vision when he was our minister. So he started 1-6-6 and he’s been saying no one must be left behind,” he said.

Regional Director for Inspection for the Highlands Region, Rema Aloysius reflected on the brief journey of FODE in the Southern Highlands.

“Mainstreaming is the thinking behind is that harnessing it through the system so that this is done within work on hour by the teachers and we have an inspection system to enforce it. So the expected calendar and timeframe of delivering things are active and on time,” he said.

Mr Aloysius said since there was no clear instruction on how to go about it, the Southern Highlands education just started it. The result however, is commendable with now seven out of eight schools participating.