FODE Extends To Western Province

The recent signing of the MoU recognizes the need to give students in the education system a second chance. It reaffirms OTDF's enduring partnership with FODE & Inclusive Education.

Acting First Assistant Secretary of FODE and Inclusive Education, Andrew Angobe, stressed on the pivotal role OTDF has played as a Registered Study Center (RSC). The division of FODE & Inclusive Education values and recognizes the work OTDF has been doing in providing a pathway for the students who dropped out from the mainstream education system.

“We extend our appreciation to OTDF and commend everyone involved in the delivery of FODE in Western Province,” he stated.

The Deputy Secretary for NDoE and Governing Council Chairman-FODE, Walipe Wingi stated that; “It is not easy to deliver FODE to remote areas, and especially in Western Province, where you have geographical constraints and logistic challenges, you (OTDF) have done well and the department is pleased with the work the Foundation is doing, the department remains committed to support partners like OTDF to deliver FODE”.

NDoE FODE will ratify the admissions made by OTDF and provide all learning materials including print, electronic copies and audio–visual materials, and training and orientation of tutors and administrative support staff for effective delivery of FODE in Western Province.

Students from various locations including Tabubil, Ningrum, Aiambak, Bosset, Kaviananga, Kasa, Nakaku, Tapila, Kawiapo, and Daru are enrolling in full correspondence and upgrading programs, underscoring the widespread impact of this initiative.

OTDF’s Program Services executive manager, Andrew Mari shed light on the challenges faced by FODE, including the shortage of trained personnel, inadequate infrastructure, and limited funding at the provincial and district levels.

“Since 2019, FODE has supported approximately 4000 students who have either pursued tertiary education or secured gainful employment, thus significantly contributing to human resource development in the province,” said Mari.

FODE principal, Anthony Rayappan assured timely printing and distribution of educational materials, emphasizing the collective responsibility to enhance literacy rates and educational attainment.

The MoU is a three-year agreement and will be of great significance towards educational development and empowerment in the region.