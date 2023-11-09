FODE to announce top performers

The aim is to encourage and motivate students to work hard and perform to the best of their ability while also making a name for their province.

FODE principal Anthony Rayyappan said having to implement this first of its kind initiative will enable students to be competitive.

He was speaking during the 2023 FODE National Marking Conference in Port Moresby recently.

Rayappan said the registrar staff would be working in the night to enter the data and would see the results straight after the marking of each national exam, starting this year.

He said establishing graduation is another way forward that will encourage and boost students learning academically.

“I urge each provincial center’s coordinators to introduce graduation every year so that FODE students will take pride and feel that they are not failures but ordinary students,” Rayappan said.

Meanwhile, the marking of the FODE examination commences on November 06th 2023 and will end on November 17th 2023.

More than 15,000 FODE students’ seat for the 2023 National Examination.