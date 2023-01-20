Focus on law, order

For this reason, the Autonomous Bougainville Government will be focusing on improving law and order throughout Bougainville.

President Ishmael Toroama outlined that economic growth and law and order must be taken seriously by the administration and the economic sector departments, primarily the Law and Justice Sector, the Department of Mining and Energy Resources, the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Finance and Treasury.

“Our economy cannot flourish without the stability brought about by enforcing law and order,” said President Toroama.

“This creates a conducive environment for our economy to grow.

“In the same manner, law and order can only be enforced effectively if there is economic growth that earns revenue for the government to provide more funding to maintain consistency in law and order.”

President Toroama further urged public servants to embrace values that promote morality, accountability, social justice and peaceful coexistence on Bougainville.

“Integrity in our civil service is important in the sense that it is the very foundation that we will build an enduring and prosperous Bougainville.

“Every one of us swore an oath to serve the people of Bougainville diligently and with honesty. It is a commitment that we must never waiver from and always remain consistent with its principles if we wish to grow our economy, promote law and order and empower our people to actively participate in development.”