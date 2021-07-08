Focus on Erima video surveillance

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for NCD and Central, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, outlined that this comes under the NCD/Central Divisional Command’s annual management plan for 2021.

“We had started this off in Lae when I was there in my previous capacity as Metsupt Lae. The location at Lae Main Market with the monitoring point within the Market Police Station proved to be an effective policing tool.

“On my arrival in this command, I had initial talks with various stakeholders regarding plans to have this rolled out in NCD but on a wider scale.”

The plan was halted with the emergence of COVID-19, with ACP Wagambie Jnr saying he did not wish to burden business houses during those trying times.

However, the escalating criminal activities at Erima have pushed this project forward.

“We are grateful to the PNG China Association, which are the Chinese business community under the leadership of Mr Billy Lin, for initiating the first lot of CCTVs,” stated ACP Wagambie Jnr.

“The CCTVs’ footage will be livestreamed into the Police Operations Centre.

“We will use Erima as a test site and then move to Gordon’s bus stop and surrounding areas. From Gordon’s, we will move to Boroko, Hohola, East Boroko and other busy locations.

“Other business houses and organisations are invited to join in by setting up cameras, facing out to the road and public areas, so that police will be able to monitor movement.”

For the Erima project, the ACP said funds have already been raised by the Chinese business community, and are set to go at the earliest possible time.

“We intend to reach out to the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce to come in on this as well,” he stated.

“My initial plan was to invite businesses and interested organisations to partner with police by forming a committee and raise funds.”

ACP Wagambie Jnr further suggested that the committee will appoint its own civilian chairman.

He aims to get the project off the ground before November, so that the NCD metropolitan and Central commands can utilise the CCTVs during the festive period.